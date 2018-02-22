Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro

The US State Department issued a security notice of an active situation at its embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro, as local media reported that one person was killed in an explosion early on Thursday, February 22.Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, who produced this video, said no embassy staff were injured when an explosive, “thought to be a hand grenade,” was thrown at the building. The assailant, RFE said, was killed in a blast outside the compound.Local news website Cafe del Montenegro reported police had closed roads around the embassy following the incident. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful