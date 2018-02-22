Police Appeal for Information After Violent Mass Brawl in Leeds Bar

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage as part of their investigation into a brawl that took place in Leeds bar on February 17.Police said they were looking to identify about 20 men were involved in the fight, which broke out at the Arc bar in the Leeds suburb of Headingley. They said glasses and chairs were used “as weapons” during the brawl.A 28-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a wound in the head, police said.“We are treating this as an incident of violent disorder and are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved. We do have very clear CCTV footage that captures the whole incident and are working through that in detail to identify the main suspects," said Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID. Credit: West Yorkshire Police via Storyful