Police Appeal for Information After Violent Mass Brawl in Leeds Bar

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage as part of their investigation into a brawl that took place in Leeds bar on February 17.Police said they were looking to identify about 20 men were involved in the fight, which broke out at the Arc bar in the Leeds suburb of Headingley. They said glasses and chairs were used “as weapons” during the brawl.A 28-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a wound in the head, police said.“We are treating this as an incident of violent disorder and are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved. We do have very clear CCTV footage that captures the whole incident and are working through that in detail to identify the main suspects," said Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID. Credit: West Yorkshire Police via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'