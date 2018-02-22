News

Homicide Detectives Release Footage of Victim in Appeal For Witnesses

Footage showing the movements of a Tom Price man not long before he was found dead on August 30, 2017, was released by police on February 22.Kenneth “Kenny” Heelan, who was 46, had suffered injuries but it wasn’t clear how they were sustained, police said. This security footage shows him leaving the Tom Price Golf Club on August 29, where he had been celebrating a friend’s birthday. Heelan’s body was found the next day.Anyone with information about Heelan’s movements was encouraged by police to contact Crime Stoppers, WA Today reported. Credit: Western Australia Police via Storyful

