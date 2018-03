Terrified by needles, a young woman diagnosed with type 1 diabetes diced with death by using excessive exercise to regulate her blood sugar, as she was phobic about injecting insulin.

Bikini weightlifter Hollie Smith was 17 when her mum suggested she used her diabetic sister's tester to assess her blood sugar, after she downed five pints of water in one sitting - insatiable thirst being a sign of the condition.