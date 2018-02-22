Ice Jam Along Brantford's Grand River Prompts Evacuations

A state of emergency was declared in Brantford, Ontario, on Wednesday, February 21, due to heavy flooding along the Grand River.Milder temperatures, combined with rainfall and snowmelt, caused an ice jam to break at around 2 am on Wednesday, reported The Toronto Star. When the jam was broke, a surge of water flowed downstream, flooding neighborhoods and low-lying areas.Police went door-to-door to evacuate homes and buses were made available to take residents to shelters. Credit: Ron Penny via Storyful