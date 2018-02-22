Geese And Ducks Take Advantage of Ohio River Flooding

As the Ohio River water levels increased and caused severe flooding in New Richmond, Ohio, some were taking it swimmingly.Pam Freeman shared a video on Instagram of ducks and geese, on February 20, taking advantage of the flood waters.“The geese and ducks are enjoying new real estate as the Ohio river’s flooding,” she posted.New Richmond was one of several areas hit hard by flooding as a result of rising water levels in the Ohio River. Credit: Pam Freeman via Storyful