Residents Evacuated in Brantford After Ice Jams Release River Downstream

A state of emergency was declared in Brantford, Ontario, on Wednesday, February 21, due to heavy flooding along the Grand River.Milder temperatures combined with rainfall and snowmelt caused an ice jam to break and release at around 2 am Wednesday, reported The Toronto Star. When the jam released, a surge of water was sent downstream, immediately flooding neighborhoods and low-laying areas.Police went door-to-door to evacuate homes and buses were made available to take residents to shelters.These videos show the ice jam clogging under the Lorne Bridge, along a running trail. Credit: Bretta Riches via Storyful