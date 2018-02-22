Addison Lee drivers storm Business Travel Show to protest pay cuts

A group of drivers from the mini-cab firm Addison Lee today (Wednesday) stormed the Business Travel Show in London to call for workers' rights.

As thousands of business people attended the event at Kensington Olympia, the angry drivers surrounded the Addison Lee stand.

They blew whistles, held placards and chanted slogans against the company.

The protesting drivers are angry at the amount of money charged by Addison Lee for them to hire their vehicles. They claim they have to drive for 25-30 hours per week just to cover these costs.

They've also called on Addison Lee to pay drivers at least the London Living Wage, which currently stands at £10.20 per hour.