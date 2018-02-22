Boca High Students Chant 'We Want Change' During Gun Reform Rally

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School gathered together on Tuesday, February 20, demanding new gun control laws after 17 people were killed at a neighboring school in Parkland.The students began their protest at their high school before marching almost 11 miles to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The students began chants of “we want change” in response to Florida lawmakers rejecting a ban on semiautomatic and large capacity magazines.Nikolas Cruz is accused in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He has been charged with 17 counts of murder. Credit: nayah.t via Storyful