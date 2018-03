A driver in Taiwan had a close call on February 20 when a large boulder fell just seconds from his car on a highway.Dashcam footage shows the close proximity of the car when the boulder smashed onto the highway.Luckily the driver was uninjured. Images he online (see source cluster) show minor scratches on his car from smaller fragments of the boulder. Credit: Cai Zhengliang (蔡政良) via Storyful