Hockey fan dons Putin mask as comment on Russian election interference

A hockey fan took to the ice on Monday after a pro game wearing a latex mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Team USA jersey with Putin's name embroidered on the back.

Jeff Jetton, an Islanders season ticket holder, said he wanted to "make a statement about Putin’s influence over American politics."

He also unfurled a Russian flag as he skated around the rink in Brooklyn.

However, a security guard objected to the political gesture and tried to confiscate the flag.