Downtown Orangeville Under Water After Rain Falls Across Ontario

Roads were closed and areas in downtown Orangeville, Ontario, were under water on Wednesday, February 21, after heavy rains swept through the region.On Tuesday, the Orangeville Banner reported 30 mm (1.1 inches) of rain had fallen since Monday and another roughly 20 mm was expected to fall through Wednesday.Widespread raining and localized flooding was reported across much of Ontario through Wednesday, with some areas seeing nearly 75 mm (three inches) within a 72-hour timeframe. Credit: sassy_lassie_07 via Storyful