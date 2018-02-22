Kurds Travel to Afrin 'in Solidarity' with Under-Fire Residents

Hundreds of Kurds set off by convoy from Tal Tamr towards the besieged city of Afrin, a distance of some 350 km, on Wednesday, February 21, to show support for the town’s residents amid a Turkish-led offensive, according to Kurdish sources.Turkey recently launched an offensive against Afrin to clear the region of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), who they view as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’s Party (PKK), which is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Turkey. Credit: ANHA via Storyful