Viral Video Shows Flight Attendant Calming Down Toddler on Late-Night Flight

A flight attendant traveling from Honolulu to Los Angeles on Monday, February 12, made a mother of three’s flight a lot easier when she cared for her youngest child who was incessantly crying on the late-night flight.Passenger Rachel Yuen was on the late-night flight from Honolulu to LAX that featured the mother and her three children, one of which, a toddler, was said to have cried for at least half an hour. According to Yeun, the mother turned into an “acrobat” as she tried to keep her children calm, but to no avail.A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant stepped in to help the mother, who was getting the “stink eye” treatment from fellow passengers inconvenienced by the toddler’s crying.“The mother seemed reluctant, embarrassed and at her wits end. She had tried for at least 45 minutes and nothing worked. The toddler reached out and the flight attendant rocked him… Up and down the aisle until he finally gave in. This is true Aloha spirit,” Yuen wrote.Yeun’s clip had earned over 744,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Rachel Yuen via Storyful