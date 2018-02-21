Seattle PD Release Bodycam and Dashcam Video of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Seattle Police have released dramatic bodycam and dashcam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood early on Monday, February 19.The footage shows the initial encounter with the suspect, where he opens fire on an officer who then returns fire, and the suspect subsequently crashing a stolen vehicle. Officers respond to the crashed vehicle, with one shouting, “He’s reaching! He’s reaching!”Officers open fire on the suspect. The suspect was later pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from Seattle police.An investigation into the incident was continuing, police said. Credit: Seattle PD via Storyful