Death Toll Mounts in East Ghouta as Bombing Intensifies

Heavy bombardment continued in the besieged area of East Ghouta, east of Damascus, on February 20, killing at least 77 people and injuring more than 200 others, according to local activists.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported at least 250 deaths, including 58 children, within 48 hours, as attacks on the area intensified. SOHR reported 106 citizens including 19 children were killed on Tuesday in the shelling on Otaya, Arbin, Mesraba, and surrounding areas. Another 1200 people were reported injured.Video from the Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus shows search and rescue operations. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful