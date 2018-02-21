New Fish Species Found in Deep Sea East of Australia

New fish species were found among tens of thousands of fish collected from the deep sea east of Australia in May 2017, ABC reported.Scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said more than 42,000 fish of over 100 different species was sourced from reserves off Tasmania and Queensland last year. Among the findings was a peculiar “faceless” fish with no eyes and its mouth under its head.“The discoveries provide us with a glimpse into how our marine fauna fits into the interconnected abyssal environment worldwide and for the scientists, adds another piece to the puzzle of what affects evolution in the deep sea,” Museums Victoria ichthyologist Martin Gomon said. Credit: CSIRO via Storyful