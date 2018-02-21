Dramatic Bodycam Shows Police Pursuit of Dangerous Driver in Townsville

A police pursuit in the early hours of February 21 ended in the dramatic arrest of a dangerous driver who allegedly try to ram a police vehicle near Townsville, Queensland.Queensland Police said around 2 am on Wednesday, officers tried to intercept a stolen vehicle near Vincent in outskirts of Townsville. The utility vehicle was driven on the wrong side of the road, crossing median strips before trying to ram a police vehicle.This bodycam footage shows parts of the pursuit and the arrest after the car was caught in what appeared to be a ditch. Credit: Queensland Police Media via Storyful