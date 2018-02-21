Police Officers Rescue Woman Who Slips Through Gap Between Train and Platform

Police officers came to the rescue of a woman, who was stuck between a train and a platform at Manly railway station, Queensland, on October 28, 2017.Queensland Police said Senior Constable Jason Goodwin and Constable Sam Rosswere were patrolling the station when they noticed a woman had fallen into a gap between the train and the platform during the Manly Halloween festival. Senior Constable Goodwin slid down the platform to stabilise the woman’s neck, while railway staff kept the train stationary. This video shows the incident.The scene was cleared within an hour with no serious injuries. Superintendent Shane Holmes said the officers, who received certificates of merit, prevented possible severe injuries. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful