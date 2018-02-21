Students March for Gun Law Restrictions Following Parkland School Shooting

Students in Boca Raton, Florida, staged a walkout on Tuesday, February 20, calling for new gun law restrictions, a week after 17 people were shot dead at a nearby school in Parkland.Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School marched almost 11 miles from their campus to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 19-year-old student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers in cold blood on February 14.Similar demonstrations over gun laws were reported across the US on the same day. Credit: Stephanie Bloomberg via Storyful