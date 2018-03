Aerial footage captured by the Royal Flying Doctor service showed the extent of a dust storm blanketing Charleville and surrounds on Tuesday, February 20.According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the storm was caused by strong winds of up to 96km per hour, followed by a period of dry weather.Storms hit nearby Western Downs and further north in Townsville, where more than 5,000 people were without power. Credit: Royal Flying Doctor via Storyful