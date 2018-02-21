Record-Setting Rainfall Floods Riverwalk in Mishawaka, Indiana

The St. Joseph River walk in Mishawaka, Indiana, was under water on Tuesday, February 20, after record-setting rain fell across Michiana, the border towns of Michigan and Indiana.According to The South Bend Tribune, South Bend had received 4.29 inches of rain since the storm system began on Monday, breaking a rainfall record set in 2014. In Mishawaka, city officials had to close access to parks and streets because of the rising St. Joseph River.In nearby towns, the St. Joseph River was expected to be fully crested by Thursday or Friday, the report said. Credit: Sara Rosenberg via Storyful