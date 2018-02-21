Sound of Planes Over East Ghouta Frightens Children

In videos posted to a Twitter account run by their mother – an English teacher – on February 19 and 20, two girls in East Damascus, Syria, under heavy bombardment weeks, say that “nobody sleeps” because of the warplanes flying overhead.Alaa, 8, and Noor, 10, live in a besieged area of East Ghouta, where food prices and rates of malnutrition, especially among children, has risen in recent months.Multiple deadly airstrikes had hit the area in the previous few days, and aircraft are audible flying overhead in several of these videos. Credit: Noor and Alaa via Storyful