Police Look for Man Linked to Fatal Heroin Overdose in Sydney's South

New South Wales Police are looking for a man linked to a fatal heroin overdose in Rockdale. This CCTV footage released on February 21 shows him in Carlton on October 16.On the same day, a separate man, 37, was found dead on Hayburn Avenue, allegedly having overdosed on the opioid.Police have launched the Strike Force Wanganderry task force to investigate the drug’s proliferation and curb its supply in southern Sydney. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful