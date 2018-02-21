News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

The Talk - Shannon Elizabeth and Metta World Peace Dish on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The two most recent "Celebrity Big Brother" evictees, Shannon Elizabeth and Metta World Peace, visit "The Talk" for their first exclusive broadcast interview. On playing hard at the start of the season, Shannon says, "Everything I was doing was for the group, but I kept getting accused of doing it for myself and playing too hard...I did everything I said I was going to do, I tried to play with honesty and integrity and they just weren't." Now that she's out of the house and has seen episodes, she admits, "I didn't know how much they were doing behind my back." Metta revealed how he convinced the house to let him go home last night, sharing, "I said, 'hey Ross if you don't let me go home, I'm taking you out next.' It was definitely a threat. He said, 'Well, we had a deal.' I said, 'no, no deals.'" To Shannon, Metta says, "I could never align with somebody as good as you, because I'm so competitive. I respect her so much, that's the only reason I didn't want to align."

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'