The Talk - Shannon Elizabeth and Metta World Peace Dish on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The two most recent "Celebrity Big Brother" evictees, Shannon Elizabeth and Metta World Peace, visit "The Talk" for their first exclusive broadcast interview. On playing hard at the start of the season, Shannon says, "Everything I was doing was for the group, but I kept getting accused of doing it for myself and playing too hard...I did everything I said I was going to do, I tried to play with honesty and integrity and they just weren't." Now that she's out of the house and has seen episodes, she admits, "I didn't know how much they were doing behind my back." Metta revealed how he convinced the house to let him go home last night, sharing, "I said, 'hey Ross if you don't let me go home, I'm taking you out next.' It was definitely a threat. He said, 'Well, we had a deal.' I said, 'no, no deals.'" To Shannon, Metta says, "I could never align with somebody as good as you, because I'm so competitive. I respect her so much, that's the only reason I didn't want to align."