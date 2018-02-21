News

Turkish Shelling Near Afrin After Syrian Government Allied Troops Arrive

Shells fell near Afrin where militias allied with the Syrian government gathered on February 20 in a show of force against the Turkish offensive and to show support for Kurdish forces fighting them.In this footage, multiple shells fall on the side of the road from where news outlets covered the entrance of Syrian government allied militias to the Afrin region.Local news outlets reported the shelling by Turkish forces killed two fighters from militias allied with the Syrian government, and Turkish state news outlet Andalou said the Syrian militias withdrew after “warning shots” were fired and did not reach the city of Afrin.Following negotiations, the Syrian government agreed forces loyal to it would enter Afrin to support local Kurdish fighters and protect Syrian sovereignty.The alliance is notable as Syrian government forces and their allies recently clashed with US backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir Ezzor, a city in southeast Syria. Credit: Point Agency via Storyful

