Biggest Underwater Cave in the World Discovered in Mexico

An exploration group in Mexico have discovered the biggest underwater cave in the world.Following 10 months of underwater exploration a group from the Gran Acuífero Maya discovered that two of the largest flooded caves in the world (known as Sac Actun and Dos Ojos) are actually connected.Following this discovery the two caves will now considered as one and known as el Sistema Sac Actun, measuring 347 km in length.The project’s director, Guillermo de Anda, was quoted in the media as saying that el Sistema Sac Actun is the most important submerged archaeological site in the world.He said that the site offers a potential wealth of information regarding the Mayan people and that the walls of the cave suggest the Mayan arrival to that location pre-dates what was previously thought.See more from this story here. Credit: Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia via Storyful