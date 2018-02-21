Inmates Moved After Applauding Accused Cop Killer in Chicago Jail

Three detainees in Chicago’s Cook County Jail were reprimanded and moved downstate after they applauded a man accused of shooting a Chicago police commander on February 15, the Chicago Tribune reported.The incident occurred as Shomari Legghette, who was accused of the murderer of Commander Paul Bauer on February 13, was walking by holding cells as he was being transported from bond court.In a statement to Storyful, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said it had forwarded the video to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration in the sentencing of the inmates. Credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful