Panicked Evacuations in East Ghouta as Strikes Hit

Heavy airstrikes were reported against the besieged area of East Ghouta, east of Damascus, on February 20, killing at least 77 people and injuring more than 200, according to local activists.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on the strikes.This footage was shared by the Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus province and shows rescue workers rushing to the scene of strikes in the town of Mesraba. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense Damascus via Storyful