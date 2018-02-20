Shirtless Package Thief Caught on Camera in California

Police in El Dorado Hills, California, are searching for a shirtless suspect who was caught on camera stealing packages from the porch of a local home.A clip shared to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on February 15 shows a shirtless woman walking up to a home and taking several packages from a porch.The woman appears to have a belly button piercing and tattoo on her left shoulder and was a passenger in a red two-door car.The videos of the thief had earned over 65,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful