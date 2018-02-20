Christie's nightmare Olympics end with yet another crash and disqualification

Elise Christie's Olympics dream is over after she was dramatically disqualified from her women's 1000m heat in Pyeongchang.

The 27-year-old crashed to the ice within the opening seconds of the start but under short track rules, a crash on the first lap leads to a re-start.

Despite evidently being in a lot of pain, Christie soon got back into her stride and crossed the line second, before being disqualified after bumping Holland's Anna van Ruijven.