Man Arrested After Starting Fire on Chicago Train

A man attempted to light a fire on board a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the afternoon of Thursday, January 18.The incident occurred along the Red Line’s Argyle station stop, according to a local report by WGNTV. The man, 28-year-old David Ferguson, splashed paint thinner both on the ground and on other passengers, who eventually alerted police.This footage shows two different angles of police officers confronting Ferguson and tackling him. The paint thinner caught fire as officers tried to remove Ferguson from the train.Ferguson suffered third-degree burns and is facing charges of aggravated arson and aggravated battery. Credit: Chicago Transit Authority via Storyful