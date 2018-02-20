Poland's Holocaust legislation faces fierce backlash
Poland's recently introduced legislation to minimize the country's role in the Holocaust is facing fierce backlash in Israel, where the Polish embassy was spraypainted with two swastikas. The graffiti is likely a response to a law that was passed in Poland earlier in February saying it's illegal to say that Poland bore responsibility for the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during the second World War. Critics say it's an attempt to silence people and rewrite Poland's place in history