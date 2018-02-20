Taronga Zoo Welcomes Two Meerkat Pups to Family

Taronga Zoo welcomed two new meerkat pups, who showed off their adorable sense of curiosity and mewls, in a February 20 video. They have joined 16 other members of the gang at the Sydney zoo.The two pups were born on January 20 and are the sixth litter of mother and father Nairobi and Maputo, who Taronga Zoo said were keenly watching over the two as they begin to leave their den and explore. It was too early to determine their gender and assign the pups with names, but keepers said they were developing quickly.Meerkats are part of the mongoose family. Credit: Taronga Zoo via Storyful