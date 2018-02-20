News

Surveillance Footage Captures Cougar Peeking Through a Window of a Brookfield Family's Home

Surveillance footage captured a cougar roaming around the streets and peaking through a window of a Brookfield, Wisconsin family’s home on February 18.Dan and Bridget Guerndt, the home’s owners, were not aware of the unlikely visitor until they saw the paw prints in the snow and decided to check their Nest security camera. The cougar can also be seen walking up and down the block on the survailance video.Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed the cougar sighting in Brookfield, according to reports. The animal has been roaming around the area and appears to be passive, leading DNR officials to believe it was injured. Homeowners in the area have been warned of its presence, the animal is believed to be about a year old weighing 50 pounds. Credit: Dan Guerndt via Storyful

