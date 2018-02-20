Five Teens Take Luxury Car on Joyride Through Brisbane

Five teens were charged with armed robbery and car theft after they threatened a man for his vehicle, using a knife and a hammer, and stole his Mercedes, leading police on a chase through greater Brisbane on February 18.Police released footage on February 20, showing the E400 car driving through areas south of Brisbane city, driving erratically and attempting to avoid capture by police, before crashing it at Acacia Ridge. Two boys fled in a Mitsubishi Magna stolen on February 16 from St Lucia, being driven by another boy, while the remaining boys fled on foot.All are facing charges. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful