Manta Ray Swims Through Trash in Search of Food

A video shared to Facebook on February 16 shows a manta ray feeding among pieces of trash at Manta Point in Bali.The video, shared by Australian woman Lauren Jubb, shows the sea creature weaving in and out of plastic bags, wrappers and other pieces of debris in search of food.“I have never been so horrified and heartbroken as I was when I saw the amount of plastic and rubbish in the bay,” Jubb wrote alongside the video. “These beautiful creatures swimming amongst the mess that we as humans have created. The mantas had plastic bags around their mouths and on their bodies whilst swimming around the rubbish in search for food.”Her post had over 4,600 likes at the time of writing. Credit: Lauren Jubb via Storyful