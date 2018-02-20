BMW leaves road and crashes into Mini on garage forecourt

This is the aftermath of a serious car crash that saw a BMW leave the road at Helston, in Cornwall, south-west England, careen across a junction and crash into a £11,000 Mini Cooper parked on a garage forecourt.

The force of the impact ripped the Mini's bonnet open, rolled a massive granite boulder and scattered grass and earth clods over other cars for sale on the forecourt.

Local news services quoted the police as saying that no one was hurt in the incident and that “the driver is currently assisting police with enquiries around the incident.”

The incident took place on February 18.