Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has erupted again, sending a gigantic column of ash around 5,000metres into the sky.

Filmer Surya Jadi Sembiring, a resident living in Karo district near the volcano, said the eruption covered the mountainside in ash.

He described the sound of the eruption as thunderous.

The video was filmed today at 9am (February 19).

Emergency officials said that no one has been injured so far.