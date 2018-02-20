Search Continues in Mountains for Wreckage of Downed Iranian Passenger Plane

A search and rescue party from the Iranian Red Crescent were looking on February 19 for the wreckage of a plane that crashed in the country’s Isfahan province.The plane, which was flying from Tehran to Yasuj, went off radar near Mount Dena a little less than an hour after it took off on February 18, Iranian state media said.Sixty-five people were on board, according to Iranian state media. All were feared dead. Credit: Iranian Red Crescent via Storyful