Crowds Line Streets in Harare as Tsvangirai's Remains Brought to Memorial Service

The remains of Morgan Tsvangirai, a former prime minister of Zimbabwe and a leading opponent of Robert Mugabe, were driven through the streets of Harare on February 19 before an official state funeral scheduled for the following day.Thousands lined the streets and filled Freedom Square in Harare for a memorial service. The 65-year-old died of colon cancer on February 14.This video shows a van carrying Tsvangirai’s remains, followed by a procession of cars, slowly moving through the capital as bystanders cheer and take photos. Credit: MDC Zimbabwe via Storyful