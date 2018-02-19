Deadly snake rescued from open well in India

This is the moment a Russell's viper, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, is rescued from an open well in India.

A resident of Phuleswari slum in Bhubaneswar spotted the snake inside the open well on February 13.

Five days later, volunteers of local organisation Snake Helpline dropped a hook and rope into the well to rescue the snake.

They pulled the rope slowly and managed to get hold of the snake before dropping it inside a bag.

The snake was later released into its natural habitat.