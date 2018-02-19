'It Ain't F***ing Normal' - Jonathan Pie Reacts to Florida School Shooting

Do Americans know that the rest of the world looks on their attitude to guns with complete bafflement? Jonathan Pie asks this question in his latest tirade, targeting Trump and the cash-controlled US political system for inaction on gun violence.The spoof news reporter says that the latest massacre had, ironically, given Donald Trump his first change to look presidential, “because for the first time he’s done what every president has done – nothing.” Credit: Tom Walker via Storyful