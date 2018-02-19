Adelaide Police Find Nothing 'Humerus' About Skeleton Robbery as Search for Thieves Continues

Police in Adelaide have made a public appeal for information after failing to track down a trio of thieves who made off with a fiberglass skeleton which had been on display at Adelaide City Library.The theft occurred on November 26, 2017; however, South Australia Police made a fresh appeal for information when they released CCTV footage of the robbery in a February 18 YouTube video. The skeleton was part of a traveling exhibition by the Australian Orthopaedic Association, which was housed in the Rundle Mall at the time.The item, which was part of a “very hands-on exhibition” according to a spokesperson for the association, is valued at between AU$200 and AU$500. Credit: South Australia Police via Storyful