Mason Submerged During Ohio Valley Flooding

Portions of Mason, West Virginia, primarily along the Ohio River coastline, were under water on Sunday, February 18, after a combination of snowmelt and rainfall caused widespread flooding.Flooding was first reported on Saturday, when the city park and boat ramp were inundated. Across the river in Pomeroy, local businesses were forced to shut down due to rising water.This video shows the extent of the flooding in both Mason and Pomeroy.Several Ohio Valley counties were subject to flood warnings, and at the time of publication, were expected to last until Tuesday. Credit: May Sky Photography via Storyful