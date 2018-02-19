Passionate Soccer Fan Spends 90 Minutes Cheering by Himself

A passionate soccer fan in Aveley, England, stole the show at the Isthmian Bostik League North Division game between Grays Athletic FC and Witham Town FC after he spent the whole game singing and chanting alone in the stands on Saturday, February 17.Witham Town FC fan James Beardwell spent much of Witham Town FC’s 4-1 defeat to Grays Athletic FC cheering on his crestfallen team while alone in the stands.Former Grays Athletic FC masseuse Andrea Smith, who shared a clip of Beardwell to Twitter, said his “passion was unbelievable and gave me a lump in my throat”.Beardwell’s zeal was so palpable that members of the Grays Athletic FC squad congratulated him at the end of the game.The clip of Beardwell singing had earned over 257,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Andrea Smith via Storyful