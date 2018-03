Angry scenes as Ukip members row over leadership of Henry Bolton

These were the scenes outside Ukip's meeting in Birmingham on Saturday as supporters and opponents of party leader Henry Bolton rowed over his leadership.

Shortly afterwards party members voted to sack Bolton, who had been elected only last September as the crisis-hit party’s fourth leader in 18 months.

Bolton had been clinging on to power despite a revolt by senior figures after the media reported his relationship with Jo Marney, a model who sent offensive messages about Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Prince Harry.