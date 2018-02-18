Girl Lifted From Rubble After Airstrikes Hit Northern Idlib Governate

The Syrian Civil Defense released footage on Saturday, February 17, showing a girl being lifted out of rubble after reports that planes bombed the town of Hazanu in Syria’s northern Idlib Governate.Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported on February 17 that one child was killed and four civillians were wounded in Hazano, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that two sisters were killed in Hazanu during Saturday’s bombing.This video shows a child being lifted out of rubble and rescue workers attempting to extinguish a flaming vehicle. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful