Astonishing Footage Shows Rural Roads Submerged by Floodwaters as Cyclone Kelvin Approaches

At first glance, this video appears to show a boat crossing a river. But incredibly, it’s actually a truck navigating a major highway near Broome, Western Australia on February 17 after intense rainfall fell over the region ahead of Cyclone Kelvin.The day before the tropical cyclone made landfall on February 18, the west coast of Australia was pelted by intense winds and rainfall, ABC reported.This video shows a car carrier driving on the Great Northern Highway. The road can be seen completely submerged by floodwaters near Roebuck Plains, a typically arid region east of Broome.Cyclone Kelvin made landfall on the morning of February 18. It crossed Anna Plains Station as a category two, prompting red alerts for remote and indigenous communities in the Kimberley region, ABC reported. Credit: Broome Car Carriers via Storyful