Aerial Footage Shows Rohingya Refugees in Southeast Bangladesh

Nearly 700,000 ethnic Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since August 2017, causing crowded living conditions in areas such as the Kutupalong refugee settlement in Bangladesh.The crowded conditions were illustrated in drone footage captured by Philipp Hubner and released by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on February 15.More than one million people now crowd the area of southeast Bangladesh. Most of the Rohingyan refugees are living in difficult conditions and depend on relief aid, according to the UNHCR. Credit: © UNHCR/Philipp Hubner via Storyful